» » FULL LIST: Wizkid, Davido win big at 2017 MOBO awards

Wizkid and Davido emerged winners at the 2017 Music of Black Origin (Mobo) awards which held on Wednesday at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
Davido won best African act while Wizkid beat music heavyweights Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Solange, SZA, Migos, Jay-Z, Drake and Travis Scott to be crowned best international act.
Wizkid was also nominated in the best African category, Other African stars nominated in the category won by Davido are Wande Coal, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Eugy, Juls, Sarkodie, and Maleek Berry.
Stormzy, the British grime MC, was the biggest winner at the 2017 Mobo awards.

He won best male act, best grime act, and best album for his chart-topping hit ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’

Here is the full list of 2017 Mobo awards winners:

Best Male Act: Stormzy

Best Female Act: Stefflon Don

Best Album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer

Best Newcomer: Dave

Best Song: J Hus – Did You See

Best Video (in association with Link Up TV): Mist – Hot Property

Best Hip Hop Act: Giggs

Best Grime Act: Stormzy

BestR&B/Soul Act (supported by Mi-Soul): Craig David

Best International Act: Wizkid

Best African Act (in association with The Beat London 103.6FM): Davido

Best Reggae Act: Damian Marley

Best Jazz Act (supported by Jazz FM): Moses Boyd


Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel): Volney Morgan & New-Ye

