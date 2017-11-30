Wizkid and Davido emerged winners at the 2017 Music of Black Origin (Mobo) awards which held on Wednesday at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.





Davido won best African act while Wizkid beat music heavyweights Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Solange, SZA, Migos, Jay-Z, Drake and Travis Scott to be crowned best international act.

Put your hands together for @iam_davido #MOBOAwards Best African Act 2017. pic.twitter.com/ga0WeHafXs November 29, 2017 Wizkid was also nominated in the best African category, Other African stars nominated in the category won by Davido are Wande Coal, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Eugy, Juls, Sarkodie, and Maleek Berry.

pic.twitter.com/vnY95wohej And a massive congratulations to @wizkidayo - Best International Act 2017!! 🏆🏆🔥🙌🏾🙌🏾 #MOBOAwards November 30, 2017 Stormzy, the British grime MC, was the biggest winner at the 2017 Mobo awards.



He won best male act, best grime act, and best album for his chart-topping hit ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’



Here is the full list of 2017 Mobo awards winners:





Best Male Act: Stormzy





Best Female Act: Stefflon Don





Best Album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer





Best Newcomer: Dave





Best Song: J Hus – Did You See





Best Video (in association with Link Up TV): Mist – Hot Property





Best Hip Hop Act: Giggs





Best Grime Act: Stormzy





BestR&B/Soul Act (supported by Mi-Soul): Craig David





Best International Act: Wizkid





Best African Act (in association with The Beat London 103.6FM): Davido





Best Reggae Act: Damian Marley





Best Jazz Act (supported by Jazz FM): Moses Boyd





Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel): Volney Morgan & New-Ye