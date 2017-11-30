Wizkid and Davido emerged winners at the 2017 Music of Black Origin (Mobo) awards which held on Wednesday at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
Davido won best African act while Wizkid beat music heavyweights Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Solange, SZA, Migos, Jay-Z, Drake and Travis Scott to be crowned best international act.
Wizkid was also nominated in the best African category, Other African stars nominated in the category won by Davido are Wande Coal, Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Eugy, Juls, Sarkodie, and Maleek Berry.
Stormzy, the British grime MC, was the biggest winner at the 2017 Mobo awards.
He won best male act, best grime act, and best album for his chart-topping hit ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’
Here is the full list of 2017 Mobo awards winners:
Best Male Act: Stormzy
Best Female Act: Stefflon Don
Best Album: Stormzy – Gang Signs & Prayer
Best Newcomer: Dave
Best Song: J Hus – Did You See
Best Video (in association with Link Up TV): Mist – Hot Property
Best Hip Hop Act: Giggs
Best Grime Act: Stormzy
BestR&B/Soul Act (supported by Mi-Soul): Craig David
Best International Act: Wizkid
Best African Act (in association with The Beat London 103.6FM): Davido
Best Reggae Act: Damian Marley
Best Jazz Act (supported by Jazz FM): Moses Boyd
Best Gospel Act (supported by Premier Gospel): Volney Morgan & New-Ye
