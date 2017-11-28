The National Judicial Council (NJC) has recommended 14 judges for appointment to the Federal Court of Appeal.

The nomination list was divided into two categories namely; Priority and Reserved.





The Priority category lists Justice P.A Mahmoud from Benue state, Justice F. Ojo from Kwara state, Justice I.G Abundaga from Nassarawa state, Justice M.B Idris from Niger state and Justice A. M. Talba from Adamawa state.





Others are Justices Kadi M. M. Alkali from Adamawa State, A. I. Adenyangtso from Taraba, A. S. Umar and O. Z. Senchi, both from Kebbi, A. M. Lamido from Sokoto, B. B. Aliyu from Zamfara, Ebowei Tobi, from Delta State and G.O. Kolawole from Osun State.





Names on the reserved list(14 recommendations) include; Justices O. Itodo from Benue state, M. A. Abdul Gafar from Kwara state, D. D. Adeck from Nassarawa state, D. G. Mann from Plateau state, D. G. Goji from Adamawa state and Kadi U. B. Umar from Adamawa state. Others are Justices Z. B. Abubakar from Kebbi state, Justice Y. A. Bashir from Taraba state, I. M. Sani from Kaduna state, F. L. Adamu from kano state, I. B. Ahmed from Katsina state, M Y Uftsha’u from Zamfara state, O. A. Ipaye from Osun state and P. O. Affen From Bayelsa state.