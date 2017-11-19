Four female suicide bombers were among five persons killed on Saturday in Maiduguri in two unsuccessful attacks, while four others were injured.Last week, four persons had similarly carried out unsuccessful suicide attacks on the outskirts of the town, which killed 18 persons on the spot with 29 others sustaining injuries.Confirming the attacks on Saturday, the spokesman for the Borno State Police Command, Victor Isuku, in a statement said, “In the wee hours of today, November 18 (Saturday), two female suicide bombers detonated their improvised explosive device vests on the outskirts of Alakaramtii village in the Jere Local Government Area, killing themselves alone.“Then at about 6.50am, two other teenage female suicide bombers infiltrated Alakaramtii village. One of them hurriedly detonated her IED vest, killing herself, her partner and an innocent boy, while four others, including the mother of the innocent boy, sustained injuries.“The corpses and the injured have been evacuated to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. The police EOD team promptly rendered safe the unexploded IED vests and sanitised the area. Normalcy has since been restored to the area.”Meanwhile, there was palpable fear in the town on Saturday over a possible upsurge in suicide attacks.The residents’ fear may not have been unrelated to a text message in circulation that read, “Information was received from the Army intelligence that the Boko Haram suicide bombers are trying to attack NGOs’ vehicles, clinics, mosques, markets, churches and all public places.“Therefore people should be vigilant of their movement. Please share this information with other NGOs.”