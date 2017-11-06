Flood has ravaged four communities in Anyama clan of Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, forcing the indigenes to relocate from their ancestral homes.The affected communities are Emadike, Epebu, Ologoghe and Otuobhi, all in Ogbia, the LGA of former President Goodluck Jonathan.It was learnt that some community folks sacked by the flood had taken refuge in neighbouring communities.Some concerned residents, including a billionaire industrialist and President, Azikel Group of Companies, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, called for collaboration between government and private sector to address the perennial flooding of the area.The residents said that if quick action was not taken to tackle the flooding, the communities were at the risk of being washed away.Worried by the flood, Eruani, in company with other officials of his company and residents, paid an unscheduled visit to the Paramount Ruler of Ogbia Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Dumaro Charles-Owaba.He said the perennial flooding ravaging the coastal states of the Niger Delta would continue until government partnered the private sector to embark on massive land reclamation, sand filling, embankment and other strategic initiatives.Eruani noted that the communities had suffered severe economic hardship as their property and means of livelihood had been destroyed and the people forced to abandon their ancestral homes to take refuge in other places.Eruani said, “It’s regrettable that flood has continued to wreak havoc on the Anyama clan, and government at all levels must act fast, just as I do know that the solution to flooding is massive reclamation and sand filling of the affected areas.“The process of resettling the communities cannot be handled by any single individual. We will do our best to address the problem. I wish to call on the monarch to use his good offices as the overall king of the area to draw the attention of government at all levels to the pitiable plight of the Ogbia people.“To put it on record, my strength will not be enough. That’s why I have come to tell the Obanobhan to inform the government at the state and national levels of the humanitarian emergency in Anyama clan, particularly Emadike, Epebu, Ologoghe and Otuobhi communities of Ogbia LGA in Bayelsa state.”He explained that with the success already recorded by Azikel Group in sand filling and land reclamation in areas of Rivers State, the conglomerate was prepared to re-enact the feat in Bayelsa and other affected States.Responding, King Charles-Owaba, said he was deeply touched by the plight of the communities.The monarch assured the indigenes that his council of traditional leaders would make recommendation to the Presidency to address the situation.