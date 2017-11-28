The Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, on Tuesday reiterated the commitment of the legislature to provide legal framework that would promote effective service delivery by government agencies.Dogara gave the assurance in Abuja at a two-day public hearing on a Bill to repeal the Prisons Act 2004 and re-enact the Nigerian Prisons and Correctional Service Act.He said the measure became necessary to make comprehensive provisions for the administration of prisons in Nigeria, adding it would also provide comprehensively for the administration of seven other security agencies in the country.The public hearing was organised by House of Representatives Committee on Prisons.Represented by Pally Iriase, the Deputy Chief Whip of the House, Dogara said the lawmakers would continue to ensure that inadequacies in existing laws were addressed.According to him, the House will leave no stone unturned in identifying inadequacies in the existing laws.The speaker, however, urged government agencies, which the Bills were provided for, to ensure transparency in the implementation of the laws.