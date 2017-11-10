Sagay, who spoke on Friday in Abuja during his committee’s ‘interaction with stakeholders’, said the Federal Government’s anti-corruption efforts had, so far, been extremely successful.
“Regardless of what some elites, who I think are the beneficiaries of corruption, are saying, the anti-corruption efforts have been extremely successful,” he said.
He said Nigerians had never witnessed the recovery of looted funds as huge as the quantum the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration had achieved in the last two years.
“In 2018, N500bn from what has been recovered is going to be used to fund the budget,” he said.
