President Muhamadu Buhari said Federal Government would support universities affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.Buhari made this known Saturday at the 23rd Convocation Ceremony of Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola.Buhari, who was represented by Prof. Salihu Abdullahi, said government would provide special fund to MAUTECH to enable it complete some vital projects.“In the light of the peculiarity of your location in the north eastern part of the country, I am aware that you have had your own share of the insurgency trauma.“Government identifies with you in this. We are, indeed, committed to supporting and intervening in the affected universities as we do in the other lower levels of education.“To this end, government will provide a special fund to enable you complete the perimeter fencing of the university, connect your major facilities with good roads on campus.“In the light of the peculiar and dangerous circumstances our female students are exposed to, we shall provide funds for additional female hostels on the university campus so that a larger number of girls would be safely and properly accommodated.”Buhari also promised to support sports development in the university.In his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Kyari Mohammed, who spoke on challenges facing the university, said the institution accreditation status stood at 80.5 per cent, adding that the management was working towards making it 100 per cent.Mohammed, however, called for a review of government policy of stopping admission into management sciences and other related discipline in the university.Mohammed said the decision would reduce intake by one third with serious consequences for peace, security and national development with female students being the worst affected.“Mr President sir, currently less than 20 per cent of our students are female and more that half of them are in school of management and information technology.This policy if implemented to the letter will reduce female population to less than 10 per cent with adverse implication for gender mainstreaming, girl- child education and national development,” Mohammed said. (NAN)