The Nigerian Minster of Finance, Kemi Adeosun and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, have debunked the claims by Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina that he was still under the payroll of the Federal Civil Service of Nigeria.

The duo gave this testimony on Thursday, at the ongoing public hearing into the disappearance, reappearance, reinstatement and subsequent promotion of Mr. Maina to the rank of Deputy Director at the Ministry of Interior.





Maina was removed from the services of the federal government in 2013, over the allegation of misappropriation of fund as Chairman of the Pension Fund Task Team.





Barely four years that he was declared wanted by the Senate, Maina was in gloriously reinstated and promoted by the federal government, which necessitated the ongoing public hearing at the House of Representatives.





Maina had also, during one of his interviews with a media house, made shocking revelations, one of which was, the accusation that the Presidency was aware of his reinstatement, and that he had been under the payroll of the government since his “purported sack” in 2013.





While giving oral testimonials at the public hearing, the Accountant – General of the Federation Idris, said “salaries are not recieved in the air”, claiming that Maina was not correct with his assertion.









“From our records, Maina recieved salary last in February 2013. From March 2013, he was removed from the payroll. I don’t know where Maina was getting his salaries from,” Idris told the committee.





The Honourable Minister also corroborated the submission of the AGF, saying her ministry had checked the records at the IPPS and other available means, but could not find anywhere Maina recieved salary since March 2013.





“We have tried to test all available options, by interchanging the names, using Abdulrasheed Maina, M. Abdulrasheed and even Maina Abdulrasheed but could not get results”, Adeosun said.