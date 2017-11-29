The Federal Government on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to reward and protect whistle-blowers who provided information that led to recovery of stolen funds or assets.The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this during a visit to the head office of Leadership newspaper in Abuja.Mohammed, who was responding to a question on the stash of money recovered from an apartment in Ikoyi, Lagos, said the whistle blowers would get the due reward.He clarified the compensation modality as contained in the framework, saying any whistle-blower whose information led to recovery of up to N1 billion would receive five per cent of the amount.He said the reward for any amount between N1 billion and N5 billion was 5 per cent for the first N1 billion and four per cent of the remaining N4 billion.The minister added that any amount above N5 billion would attract 2.5 per cent reward.Mohammed noted that the policy of government was to keep the identity of whistle blowers secret.He described as unfortunate the situation where more than one person came out as whistle blowers for the Ikoyi recovery.He disclosed that Federal Government had come up with comprehensive strategy to tackle violent extremism across the country.He said the strategy was contained in a document entitled “Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism” launched by President Muhammadu Buhari.Mohammed said the document was developed after consultations with agencies of government, civil society organisations, the media and academia, as well as the international community.He also spoke on the various policies and programmes of government at revamping the economy, building infrastructure and creating jobs.On the fight against corruption, Mohammed said government was winning the war,having succeeded in driving corruption under the table.He hailed Leadership newspaper for carrying out its duties professionally.