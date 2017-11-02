The director in charge of scholarships at the Federal Scholarship Board has said N2.4bn is being owed Nigerian students who are studying overseas due to inadequate or lack of budgetary provisions.The director, Fatima Ahmad, said there was an outstanding scholarship allowance to the tune of N799.8m in 2015 and 2016, out of which Ñ444.2m has been paid, leaving a balance of Ñ355.6m.Ahmad disclosed this at a special meeting held between the Senate President Bukola Saraki and representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies responsible for the welfare of Nigerian students on scholarships abroad.The students are now stranded due to non-payment of their living allowances and tuition by relevant government agencies.The Senate in plenary had mandated Saraki to intervene and know why Nigerian students on scholarships in foreign countries are yet to be paid their scholarship funds.Saraki at the meeting on Wednesday, attended by the Senate Leader, Deputy Senate Leader, Chairman Senate Committees on Tertiary Education and TETFUND and other senators, directed the Federal Scholarship Board to urgently present a comprehensive report of all Nigerian students on scholarship abroad and their outstanding entitlements to the relevant committees of the Senate to enable the Senate make appropriations for their settlement.Saraki directed the FSB to prepare a comprehensive report on the outstanding allowances and tuition and submit to the education committees to enable the Senate make provision for its settlement in the budget.He enjoined the FSB to imbibe the spirit of transparency and Federal Character in the award of all federal scholarships.