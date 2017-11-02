The Federal Government has filed six counts against the embattled former Chairman of the Pension Reforms Commission, Abdulrasheed Maina.The charges, filed before a Chief Magistrates’ Court in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, formed the basis on which the court issued a fresh warrant for the arrest of Maina, who is currently on the run.The warrant of arrest was signed by the Chief Magistrate, Elizabeth Jones.According to a copy of the Judicial Form 4 sighted by our correspondent on Wednesday, the fugitive is being wanted for offences bordering on “theft of public money, obtained (sic) money under false pretences, breach of trust, cheating, official corruption, embezzlement of pension money, fraud, etc.”The chief magistrate ordered “all police officers and the EFCC personnel” to execute the warrant issued against Maina.“You are hereby directed to arrest the said A.A. Maina,” the warrant of arrest read.Meanwhile, our correspondent also sighted a January 11, 2016 letter from the world police body, popularly known as INTERPOL, indicating that Maina had been placed on the organisation’s “Red Notice” based on the request by the EFCC.The letter addressed to the commission’s boss was signed by the Commissioner of Police (INTERPOL), Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Olushola Kamar Subair.The letter, with reference number CB: 3383/X/ICPO/FHQ/ABJ/ADM/VOL.1/83, was titled, “Re:Request for publication of Mr. Abdulrasheed Abdullahi Maina (PPT. NO. AO 5130220) on the INTERPOL red alert.”It read partly, “I refer to your letter no. EFCC/EC/IGP/09/334 dated the 18th November, 2015 on the above-mentioned subject.“Be informed that the Bureau has taken necessary action on the wanted fugitive as requested in the INTERPOL General Secretariat, Lyon, France.“He has been published on the INTERPOL Red Notice accordingly (see the attached copy of the publication), for your information and retention.“Accept the warmest regards of the Inspector-General of Police, please.”