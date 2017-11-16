The Federal Government of Nigeria has developed an action plan for Demobilization, Disassociation, Reintegration and Reconciliation (DDRR) aimed at reducing the threat of Boko Haram, achieving peace, and facilitating the provision of international support and assistance in the North East.The Head, Countering Violent Extremism (CVE), Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Mrs. Catherine Udida, in a statement said this follows significant success developed and adopted a De-Radicalisation Programme Guide (October 2015) and a Policy Framework and National Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism – PCVE (August 2017).Udidida said this as part of Government’s implementation of non-kinetic measures to defeat the menace posed by Boko Haram terrorists.To achieve this, she said the ONSA, the Ministry of Justice (Attorney-General’s Office), and the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) organised a Technical Workshop in collaboration with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), to discuss, develop, and adopt an action plan for DDRR that will build on the strategic implementation plans outlined in the Policy Framework for PCVE.According to her, these initiatives will also support other policies and operational framework related to the de-radicalization and treatment of victims and low profile Boko Haram associates. The action plan will cover the legal and operational aspects of detention, prosecution, disassociation, reintegration and reconciliation.She said the workshop brought together key national actors, such as the National Security Adviser, the Ministry of Justice (Attorney-General’s Office), the Chief of Defence Staff, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry for Women’s Affairs and Social Development, the Ministry of Budget and National Planning and Finance, the National Orientation Agency, the Nigerian Police, the Office of the Chief of Army Staff, the Nigeria North-East Theatre Command, the National Employment Agency, among others.She stated: “The Office of the Governors of Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states will also attend the workshop to represent their constituents and communities and ensure that the actions to be taken in the respective states, as guided by the outcome of the workshop and December conclusive conference, are practical and suitable for the local contexts.“To finalize the process, the High-Level Conference on the 5th of December in Abuja will bring together relevant representatives of high level institutions and ministries, as well as the heads of the agencies which will attend the workshop, and Governors from the three most conflict-affected north-eastern states, Borno, Adamawa and Yobe, to share their insights from the technical workshop.”Udida added that the Heads of donor agencies and diplomatic representatives will also attend the conference.