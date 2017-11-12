Peoples Democratic Party PDP stalwart Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has decried assassination attempt on Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state, saying that President Muhammadu Buhari should should call his mad dog to order.Fani-kayode on hos Twitter handle said: using SARS thugs to attempt to murder Gov. Wike and knocking down his outrider with a car will not help Rotimi Ameachi win Rivers state. It will only lead to bloodshed, reprisals and a vicious cycle of violence,death and destruction.I urge @MBuhari to call his mad dog to order. A statement by the governor’s media aide, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, said the ugly incident happened at Nwanja junction, Trans Amadi road when the governor was inspecting ongoing road construction job in the area. The statement said the governor’s out rider was allegedly hit by the convoy and the Policemen in the Pilot car attacked.Wike according to the statement was not hurt, he continued with his inspection of the road project after the incident.