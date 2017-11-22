The meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) scheduled for today, November 22, will be held in the office of the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari.

This is due to some “technical issues” at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, where the cabinet usually converges.





The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, has confirmed this development.





Ministers and other cabinet members have also been informed of the change of venue.





President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to preside over the meeting which starts at 11am.





Sources also hinted that apart from the FEC meeting, all other official activities for today would hold at the Conference Room of the Office of the Wife of the President.