The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of alleged plot to defraud the state with his plan to buy Christmas cloths for 10,000 children across the state.





It said the governor’s plan is an addition to his previous unsolicited show of love for the masses through which public funds were “fraudulently” spent on cloths with more than half of the actual cost ending in private pockets.









Fayose had announced that he would buy Christmas cloths for no fewer than 10,000 children as a mark of showing Ekiti children love to partake in the sharing of the state’s wealth.





But in a statement in Ado-Ekiti by its Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, the party scoffed at the governor’s plan, noting that it was “another fraudulent game to loot the treasury”.





The statement said: “It is sheer greed, wickedness and callous insensitivity to Ekiti people’s plights for Fayose to refuse to address doctors’ strike in the public hospitals over unpaid salaries while other workers remain unpaid for between six and nine months but he is planning and talking of buying Chrismas clothes for 10,000 Ekiti children just because he wants to make money from such unsolicited show of love while tens of hundreds of Ekiti indigenes, old and young, are dying in Ekiti hospitals for lack of medical services as a result of the governor’s insensitivity to the immediate needs of our people over non-payment of doctors and civil servants’ salaries and pensioners.”





Accusing the governor of greed and selfishness in his alleged deliberate deceit to corner the state’s resources while his political appointees and workers are owed backlog of salary arrears, Olatunbosun said:





“From our observation of Fayose’s greed and callousness, he is behaving as if he will not exist tomorrow and so he does not owe anybody anything and so does not care about what becomes of his image or what happens to the lives of the people he leads.





“It is high time Ekiti people, workers and labour leaders opened their eyes and minds to Fayose’s deliberate deceits before majority of our people end in their early graves.

“Fayose should pay the salaries, pensions and gratuities of the parents of those children he is planning to buy Christmas cloths for to allow them perform their parental roles instead of the governor buying cheap cloths at exorbitant costs, more than half of which will end up in private pocket as we had during NULGE and Teachers’ Day celebrations.





“The workers and pensioners know their responsibilities as parents to their children if the eight to nine months salary and pensions arrears are paid.

“The education, health and the growth of Ekiti children are suffering under Fayose’s draconian tax policy whereby children in nursery and primary schools pay terminal taxes in schools in empty stomachs and their parents not receiving their salaries while the governor and his family are living the life of opulence after receiving his monthly N300m security vote and another monthly N90m called ‘Sundry Expenses’ after cornering all government’s contracts to the exclusive privilege of his immediate family members who receive quality healh care services abroad while callously leaving Ekiti people to die in hospitals that have no drugs and where medical workers receive no salary for several months.”





Berating the governor for always taking Ekiti people for fools in his alleged fraudulent administrative style to cheat the people, Olatunbosun explained:





“The Christmas cloth project, like Fayose’s failed stomach infrastructure, is another deceit to siphon public funds to his private pocket at the expense of Ekiti people, particularly the workers, pensioners and the children that are now being taxed by Fayose’s administration while their patents at the same time remain unpaid for nine months, yet the governor at the same time wants the people to see him as the friend of the masses after inflicting deliberate pains that will swell his pocket while the people, including his commissioners and Assembly members suffer.”