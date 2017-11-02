Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, has commiserated with the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu over the death of his son, Jide.



The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum prayed God to grant Tinubu's family the fortitude to bear the loss.





Fayose said this in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, on Wednesday.





“I commiserate with Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over the sudden death of his son, Jide.May God console the Asiwaju Tinubu’s family & may his soul RIP,” the tweet reads.





Chairman of APC in Lagos, Otunba Henry Ajomale confirmed Jide’s death in a short statement he (Ajomale) issued on Wednesday.





Ajomale wrote: It’s with regrets that I inform you of the demise of Mr. Jide Tinubu, the Son of Our dear and esteemed Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the statement said.