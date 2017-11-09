The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has accused Governor Ayodele Fayose of running a government of deceit.The party which expressed its determination to send the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) packing and return to the government house come 2018, promised to prioritize women and grassroots development after reclaiming power.The party also vowed to support all its women members vying for various political positions in the state.APC state woman leader, Mrs. Dupe Bakare stated this yesterday at the party’s secretariat in Igede Ekiti, headquarters of Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the state, during the official declaration of Mrs. Abimbola Adeniyi, who is a local government Chairmanship aspirant on the platform of the party.The local government election in the state, according to the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) will hold on 23, December, 2017. Bakare said,” Here in APC, we are gender sensitive. We want our women to be at the top. We want as many women in party who are interested in contesting for political positions to come out and do so.We shall support them to realize their ambition. “So many women were either in elective or appointive positions during the immediate past Dr. Kayode Fayemi-led administration. The party will improve on and support the record if given the opportunity to direct the affairs of the state again”.Mrs. Adeniyi who, also on the occasion, submitted her intent letter to the secretariat of the party, said she decided to contest the election on APC platform because it is the only party that can bring about the needed change the grassroots people desire. “It is only our great party, the APC that has what it takes not only to put an end to this misrule of PDP, to stop people from groaning under the heavy weight of the Pharaoh at the helms of affair but to also reverse the stinking rot, fraud and corruption that characterized this government that is suffocating our people”.While slamming the Fayose-led administration for not considering Irepodun/Ifelodun local government for any developmental projects, the Chairmanship hopeful lamented that the roads in the council especially the road linking Awo, Eyio and Esure were in terrible state of disrepair.The journalist turned politician who described the event as historic because she was the first woman to vie for position in the local government, promised to reconstruct Awo-Esure road for easy accessibility to every part of the local government within 100 days of assumption of office.She also pledged to supports farmers, partner with security agencies to ensure peace in the council as well as providing good education for the children while the teachers and local government workers’ salaries and entitlements will be paid as and when due.Mrs. Adeniyi charged APC members and supporters in council and the state at large to mobilize the generality of Ekiti people in preparation for the forthcoming local government election and the July 14, governorship polls in the state.Mrs. Egunlusi Coroline who received the intent letter of the aspirant on behalf party in the local government said with the blessing and support of the party she can to start going to town and villages within the local council to canvass for support of the people.She also appealed male members of the party to support her ambition saying women members of the party have always been supporting them over the years.Party members and some leaders from the 11wards of the local government who took turns to speak on their supports for the aspirants were present at the event.