Former Senate Deputy Chief Whip between 1999 and 2003, Gbenga Aluko, yesterday, accused Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State of making surreptitious moves to join the All Progressives Congress (APC), having realized that the PDP cannot win the 2018 election.But in a swift reaction, Fayose’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi described Aluko’s remarks as false.Senator Aluko, who declined further explanation on the moves being made by Fayose over this allegation, said: “In the All Progressives Congress, APC, there is no move that you make that a leader like me won’t know. Fayose knew that he can’t win the forthcoming election and we are following his every moves and attempt to join APC.”Aluko added that Fayose had always been riding on back of the presidency to win elections, saying the 2003 and 2014 elections that produced him as a governor were fraught with irregularities.Speaking on the rumours flying around that former Governor Kayode Fayemi is interested in the 2018 Governorship poll in Ekiti State, Aluko, declared that the Minister still remains a strong backer of the zoning agitation in the state.He said this, yesterday, at a press conference in Ado Ekiti, where he reviewed his visits to 11 local governments and 122 wards to canvass for votes ahead of the APC primaries.Expressing confidence that the APC would triumph in the 2018 poll, Aluko said: “Fayose has always been riding on presidential power to win election in Ekiti.”In addition, he said: “In 2003, he won election in Ekiti because of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s desperation to make inroad into the southwest. The same scenario played out in 2014, when the former President Goodluck Jonathan wanted to use Ekiti and Osun to make inroad to the south west for 2015 presidential election.”“The revelations of Fayose’s close ally, Tope Aluko and that of Capt Sagir Koli corroborated the fact that the election was massively rigged.” Fayose had never won any free and fair election in Ekiti”, he said.