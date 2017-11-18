The Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has announced the arrest of some herdsmen whose cattle destroyed farms in Ijero Ekiti. ￼Fayose on his Twitter handle on Saturday posted photos of the herdsman stating that ‘Thanks to men of the Ekiti State Anti-Grazing Marshall that arrested these herdsmen that led their cows to destroy farms in Ijero Ekiti on Thursday. Here in Ekiti, we will continue to protect our farmers. If you are interested in cattle farming, get a ranch.’