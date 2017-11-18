Fayose on his Twitter handle on Saturday posted photos of the herdsman stating that ‘Thanks to men of the Ekiti State Anti-Grazing Marshall that arrested these herdsmen that led their cows to destroy farms in Ijero Ekiti on Thursday. Here in Ekiti, we will continue to protect our farmers. If you are interested in cattle farming, get a ranch.’
Fayose announces arrest of herdsmen in Ekiti
