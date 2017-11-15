Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to claims by the former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Farida Waziri, that she was sacked because she refused to back down on a suspect during the oil subsidy scandal.

Mrs Waziri had in an interaction with journalists in Lagos reacted to shocking revelations about corruption that took place under Jonathan’s watch, saying she would have been traumatised by now, given the ongoing revelation of alleged grand corruption that took place under the last administration.





“I’m only glad that those things didn’t happen under my watch as the EFCC Chairman because it would have been too traumatic for me.





“And that is why if I see President Jonathan today, I will kneel down to thank him for the honour done me by removing me as the EFCC Chairman at the time he did” she said.

“My first strong premonition of what was ahead was when I began the probe of the monumental oil subsidy fraud going on then”.





“I came to Lagos on a vital intelligence on the subsidy scam and as soon as I arrested a key culprit, I got a call from the Presidential Villa asking me to release the suspect, because, in their words, ‘he is our person’, but I refused to let him off and days after, I was removed from office”.





But the former President on his verified and official twitter handle, on Wednesday said crime has no status bar.





“If Farida is not telling lies, she should mention the person or company she was investigating and she was stopped, let the EFCC investigate. Crime has no status bar. if she can’t, then she was simply hired to attack me” he said.



