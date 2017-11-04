Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviatuon Minister on Saturday faulted claim by Senator Abba Ibrahim that President Muhammadu Buhari should be Nigeria’s life president.

Fani-Kayode said the lawmaker, who was recently caught with two prostitutes should be be ignored because he is a “joker.”





In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain said Ibrahim’s brain is still between the sheet.





Fani-Kayode wrote: “Sen. Abba Ibrahim says @MBuhari deserves to be life President! I am not surprised?





“This is the same joker that was caught on tape having a loud and intense orgy with a group of prostitutes the other day.





“His brain is still between the sheets and he wants to stay there for life.”