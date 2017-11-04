 Fani-Kayode speaks on Buhari becoming Nigeria’s life president | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Fani-Kayode speaks on Buhari becoming Nigeria’s life president

3:32 PM 0
A+ A-
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviatuon Minister on Saturday faulted claim by Senator Abba Ibrahim that President Muhammadu Buhari should be Nigeria’s life president.

Fani-Kayode said the lawmaker, who was recently caught with two prostitutes should be be ignored because he is a “joker.”

In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the Peoples Democratic Party Chieftain said Ibrahim’s brain is still between the sheet.

Fani-Kayode wrote: “Sen. Abba Ibrahim says @MBuhari deserves to be life President! I am not surprised?

“This is the same joker that was caught on tape having a loud and intense orgy with a group of prostitutes the other day.


“His brain is still between the sheets and he wants to stay there for life.”

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top