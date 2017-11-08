Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed why the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is after some members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.The former Minister explained that the anti-graft agency is busy arresting PDP members because 2019 is fast approaching.In a tweet via his social media handle, the former Minister also maintained that the arrest of these PDP Chieftains could be linked to the party’s upcoming convention.Fani-Kayode said this while faulting the arrest of former State Governors like: Idris Wada of Kogi, Danladi of Taraba, and Gabriel Suswam of Benue.He also frowned at the arrest of top PDP Chieftain like Grace Bent from Adamawa and Adamu Wakil from Borno State.He wrote: “EFCC has detained ex-gov's Wada of Kogi, Danladi of Taraba, Suswan of Benue, Sen. Grace Bent of Adamawa and former Min. Adamu Wakil of Borno all in the last 2 days. They are all PDP leaders.“ALL this because the PDP Convention is fast approaching and because of 2019.“Shame!”