Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that the Federal Government is sponsoring Fulani herdsmen killing Christians in the North and other part of the country.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain claimed that the armed herdsmen had slaughtered, raped and robbed thousands of Christians in the last two years and six months.





In a tweet on his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode wondered why non of the killer herdsmen had been apprehended and prosecuted.





He wrote: “For the last 2 years and 6 months well-armed govt. sponsored Fulani militias have slaughtered, raped, maimed and robbed thousands of northern Christians, Middle Belters and southerners in Nigeria.





“Not one of them has been caught or arrested. This is heartless and unacceptable.”





Fani-Kayode also faulted the continued detention of the leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky.





He wrote: “Sheik El Zak Zaky, the leader of Nigeria’s Shiite Muslims, was shot and blinded in one eye, dumped in a wheelbarrow and has been illegally detained against court orders by the Nigerian security services for the last 700 days. So has his wife.





“This is heartless and unacceptable.”