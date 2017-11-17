Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Friday reacted to a statement credited to the All Progressives Congress, APC, national leader, Bola Tinubu, saying ex-President Goodluck Jonathan won gold in corruption.

He wrote: “If Jonathan’s administration won gold in corruption then Buhari’s must have won platinum.





“Baba Bubu and his boys steal and move money faster than an ATM machine on steroids.





“Worse still the blood and bodies of those they have murdered over the last 2 years have desecrated the land.”





Recall that Tinubu while noting that Jonathan’s administration won gold medal in corruption, had yesterday said so “much money grew feet and ran away faster than Usain Bolt ever could,” under Jonathan.