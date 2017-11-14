Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday reacted to as statement by the presidency that a particular whistle-blower was not stable enough to receive the five percent promised him or her.

Fani-Kayode, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Csaid the ruling government is sick for saying the whistle-blower will run mad if given the huge sum.

In a tweet on his social media handle, Fani-Kayode described the Federal government as ‘mendacious interlocutors and lying demons.’





He wrote: “Ikoyi whistleblower not stable enough to receive such huge sums. He may run mental!”- Itse Sagay





“A sick government in a sick country. May God deliver us from these mendacious interlocutors and lying demons.”





Recall that the Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN), had said Federal Government refused to pay the whistle-blower who informed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission of the N13bn in an Ikoyi apartment because he will run mad.





According to him, the FG deliberately delayed the payment because he needed to be adequately counselled before such amount would be handed over to him.