Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister has reacted to remark credited to an Egyptian cleric saying men can have sex with their daughters providing she was born out of wedlock.









A prominent Egyptian Salafist cleric, Mazen Al-Sersawi, had preached that men can have sex with their illegitimate daughters and also marry them.





Daily Mail UK, reported that Mazen Al-Sersawi cited prominent Muslim scholar Imam Al-Shafi’i as saying because illegitimate daughters are not officially attributed to their fathers they can be married to them.





However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chieftain faulted the stance by the cleric.





In a tweet on his Twitter handle, the former Minister described the cleric as a “deviant and misguided soul.”





“An Egyptian cleric said that a man can have sex with his own child providing that child was born out of wedlock!





“Another said it is ok to rape a woman if she is wearing skimpy clothes! God deliver us from these peadophiles and rapists and from these deviant and misguided souls,” he wrote.