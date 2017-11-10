Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Friday lambasted Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for saying he has never told a lie before.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain via his Twitter handle insisted that Mohammed has finally “lost his mind” for making such comment.





The staunch critic of the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government tweeted: “I have never told a lie before in my life”- Lai Mohammed.





“I am now fully convinced that this ugly, diaper-wearing little chimpanzee has finally lost his mind”.

Speaking with journalists in Lagos recently, Mohammed challenged those branding him a liar to present concrete facts disputing whatever he had said before.





Mohammed had said: “I have two burdens. The first is that I happen to be the face of the opposition, and PDP has not forgiven me, and I do not think they will ever forgive me.





“I think they look at the magnitude of what has happened to them, and they hold me solely responsible; which is not fair.





“But, I did my bit. Now becoming the face of government again, it is automatic to them that whatever comes from Lai Mohammed, we must shoot it down as fake news and a lie





“Incidentally, my father gave me the name Lai, also. So, it makes it very easy for them to make me a liar.





“But what I challenge them every time is, please, give me one thing I said that is not true. I have never told lies before.”



