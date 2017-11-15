Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration that Igbos and Nigeria are the same.

He said Buhari should stop treating people of the South-East like slaves and “stop killing, humiliating, cheating and marginalizing them” as a proof that they are Nigerians.





The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain likened Buhari to world renowned dictators, Adolf Hitler of Germany and Benito Mussolini of Italy.





In a tweet via his social media handle, Fani-Kayode wrote: “Igbos are Nigeria and Nigeria is Igbo”- Buhari.





“If u really believe that then stop treating them like slaves and stop killing, humiliating, cheating, insulting and marginalising them.





“Hitler and Mussolini said similar words about the Jews before they were elected. LIES!”





Buhari had yesterday urged people of the South East to ignore the senseless propaganda for secession.





Speaking at the Abakaliki Township Stadium during his state visit to Ebonyi State, Buhari said Nigeria and Igbo were inseparable.





Buhari said his presence in the state was a demonstration of his strong belief in the unity of the country.





He insisted that Nigeria’s unity was non-negotiable.



