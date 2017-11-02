Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, has condoled with national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ￼ Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over the death of his first son, Jide Tinubu.





In a series of tweets, the ex-minister wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Jide Tinubu, the son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.





“May his soul rest in peace and may the Lord grant his family and friends the grace to bear this irreperable loss. It is a real tragedy.”