Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister on Friday lambasted Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, for advising Nigerians to vote for the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2019.





Fani-Kayode insisted that the current ruling APC will be voted out of power in 2019 and sent back “to hell where they belong.”





The People’s Democratic Party chieftain made the remark in a tweet via his Twitter handle.





He wrote: “Don’t send us back to hell by voting PDP back into power in 2019”- Lai Mohammed, Min. of Information.





“Whether this ugly diaper-wearing little chimpanzee likes it or not, APC will be voted out of power in 2019 and sent back to hell where they belong. All LIARS will burn in hell!”





Addressing journalists in Lagos, the Minister had said, “As to whether we are afraid that the PDP would win, I can tell you absolutely, we couldn’t even contemplate it because it would be a tragedy for Nigeria to fall back into the hands of PDP.





“Look, we have very painstakingly taken this country through hell, I mean, they dropped us in hell, and we are taking you people out of hell. We can’t come back to Egypt.





“No, I am serious, it is not about APC, it is about President Muhammadu Buhari. It’s like the kind of revelations that are coming out, the kind of rot, you want those people to come back and preside over the affairs of Nigeria again?”