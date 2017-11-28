Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s silence over the sale of some nationals including Nigerians in Libya.

He wondered why Buhari was yet to speak on the modern day slave trade involving his citizens.





The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain cried for God’s help over the matter.





In a tweet, the two-time former minister commended the President of France, Emmanuel Macron for condemning the trade and describing the situation as “crime against humanity”.





He wrote: “Glad that @EmmanuelMacron of France has described the buying and selling of African (including Nigerian) slaves in Libya as a crime against humanity.





“Sadly Nigeria’s @MBuhari, whose people are amongst those being bought and sold, has remained silent on the issue. GOD HELP US!