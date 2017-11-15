Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said he will on Wednesday (today) sue the Federal Government following the injuries he sustained after falling into a manhole.Falana said this while delivering his speech at the National Stakeholders’ Summit on Whistle-blowing in Abuja on Tuesday.He said, “I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.“I broke my leg and I am even wearing plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t, like the ordinary Nigerian, leave it to God.“I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”Falana also flayed Governor Rochas Okorocha for erecting statues in honour of the South African President, Jacob Zuma, and his Liberian counterpart, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.The human rights lawyer said both presidents had corruption cases in their countries and Okorocha was insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians.