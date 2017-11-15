 Falana falls into manhole, threatens to sue FG | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has said he will on Wednesday (today) sue the Federal Government following the injuries he sustained after falling into a manhole.



Falana said this while delivering his speech at the National Stakeholders’ Summit on Whistle-blowing in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “I am sure you saw me limping and using a walking stick when I was coming in. It is because I fell into a manhole while walking to my office on Shehu Shagari Way.

“I broke my leg and I am even wearing plaster of Paris and I was even hospitalised. So, I won’t, like the ordinary Nigerian, leave it to God.

“I have decided that tomorrow I will sue the Federal Government.”

Falana also flayed Governor Rochas Okorocha for erecting statues in honour of the South African President, Jacob Zuma, and his Liberian counterpart, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf.

The human rights lawyer said both presidents had corruption cases in their countries and Okorocha was insulting the sensibilities of Nigerians.

