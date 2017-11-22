Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has denied buying any house from wanted former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina.

Falana said on Tuesday in Lagos, that there was no truth in the claims.





He challenged Maina to produce the details of the house that he purportedly bought from him.





“Which house? Where is it located? Is it in Lagos or Abuja,” he asked.





“Let him give details of the house. I have never met him or had any dealings with him before.”





“He is engaging in the reckless blackmail because I criticized the careless handling of his matter by the federal government,” he maintained.









Maina, had through his lawyer, Sani Katu, alleged that Falana was a beneficiary of a recovered asset which was sold to him for N1billion.





According to him, “it was because the lawyer was a beneficiary of the recovered assets that he has resorted to attacking Maina, fearing that he would be exposed.”





“During the assignment of the Maina Led Pension Reform Task Force Team, it recovered assets and funds worth N1.6trillion. Amongst the real Estates recovered from pension thieves is a Maitama mansion worth N1billion situated at No 42 Gana Street, Maitama Abuja.”