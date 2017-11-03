Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on Thursday disowned a job recruitment firm swindling unsuspecting applicants on the guise of recruiting for the agency.

FAAN reacted through a statement by General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Mrs Herrienta Yakubu.





It warned the public not to do business with such people parading themselves as recruitment agents of the authority and extorting money from hapless citizens.





“The authority wish to inform the public that recruitment into any government agency has a stipulated procedure which includes advertisements in national dailies in line with the provisions of the Federal Government’s conditions of service.





“Consequently, any person claiming to be an agent of the authority in this respect is a fraudster and should be reported to the authorities or the nearest police station”.

FAAN, however, assured that it would continue to deliver on its core values of safety, security and comfort.