The immediate past President, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Mr. Udengs Eradiri, has revealed that some external forces are behind the activities of the militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers.Eradiri, who made the revelation in an interview in Yenagoa on Tuesday, claimed that even the Federal Government was aware of the whole scheme.He faulted the government’s handling of the agitations of the militant group, saying that agitations in the region arose from long years of underdevelopment, neglect, lack of equity, insincerity, among other challenges.Eradiri said though he did not believe in violent agitation, he supported the agitation by the Avengers, rationalising that agitation was the only language the government understood in this country.He said to solve the agitations in the region, the government had to show more commitment and seriousness in addressing the causes of agitations.Eradiri stated, ”The government is not serious. All they want to do is blackmail some persons politically and dent people’s images. I am from this area and I know how it works. All I want is for everything to hear better.”I believe and I know that all these Avengers’ stuff and threats are external. They are fuelled by external forces; people who just want to disrupt things are behind it. Their thinking is that money will come out it through negotiation. Even the government knows about it. It is all about destabilising things and stealing money from system.”My advice to the youth is that they should continue to agitate. Yes, the only language that they understand is constant agitation. If they did not agitate, the Amnesty budget, you remember I was shouting, it was N20bn down from N56bn.