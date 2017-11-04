An explosion, suspected to have been caused by an improvised explosive device, rocked Enugu as voters were coming out to cast their votes in local council elections on Saturday.The incident occurred in the Coal Camp area of Enugu, by the entrance of a road that led to a polling station located at Broderick Primary School, Ogbete West Ward 6, Enugu North Local Government Area.It was learnt that the explosion occurred around 8am.No life was lost in the incident but it was gathered that several persons sustained varying degrees of injury.It was learnt that some of the victims were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.Our correspondent, who visited the scene of the explosion, observed damages in a shop, and some vehicles, around the area.Eyewitnesses, who gave an account of the incident, said the explosion was triggered by materials suspected to be components of an improvised explosive device.One of the eyewitnesses, who gave his name as Uche Anigbo, said a “two-inch pipe that was connected to a battery” was seen at the scene of the explosion, which he said was accompanied by smoke.Anigbo explained that a team from the police anti-bomb unit, which arrived after the explosion, took away the materials.It was gathered that the operatives of the Department of State Services also visited the scene.Residents of the area, who gathered around the scene of the explosion when our correspondent visited, were observed discussing the development.Although they said they were not sure whether the explosion had anything to do with the election, our correspondent observed that voters were not willing to go to the polling station.However, the Enugu State Police Command said it was investigating the explosion.Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, told our correspondent that there was no “cause for alarm”.“The police has commenced investigations to find out what actually happened.“It was a minor explosion at a workshop near the entrance of a polling station at Coal Camp axis.“The cause of the explosion is being investigated by operatives of the Explosive Ordinance Department.“There is no cause for alarm,” Amaraizu said, adding that the incident was not connected to the local council elections in Enugu.