Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday assured the people of the state of continued delivery of dividends of democracy till his last days in office.Speaking at the grand finale of Calisthenics competition to commemorate the 7th year anniversary of his administration at Osogbo Township Stadium, Aregbesola disclosed that 28,000 students have so far been trained for the Calisthenics display.According to him, the exercise has improved the health, agility and mentality of the students. He said: “We introduced this programme in 2012 and we have so far trained 28,000 students.We are inculcating the spirit of unity, team work, hardworking in the lives of the students through Calisthenics. We are preparing them for a world beyond here.”The governor, who praised parents for their support for the programme, said the parents willingly bought the costumes for the students this year. He explained that the prizes given to the participants were to develop sporting facilities in their various schools. Osun Central senatorial district won the firs prize of N2 million while Osun West came second with a prize of N1 million.