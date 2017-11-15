The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board on Wednesday said it will introduce electronic jammers at all the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres during the conduct of the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.The Board has equally announced the commencement of the sale of application forms and registration of candidates for the 2018 UTME with effect from November 22nd and to close on 22nd January 2018.Registrar and Chief Executive of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, made this known at a critical stakeholders meeting on plans and modalities for the sale and registration of 2018 UTME application on Wednesday in Abuja,He warned prospective candidates that there would be no extension of date for sale of forms.He also disclosed that the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination mock examination would hold from 22nd to 24th January 2018.Oloyede, however, said the proposed mock examination, which was introduced during the 2017 UTME, is optional and would be taken by candidates who would have registered by 31st December, 2017 and expressed their interest to sit for the examination.The UTME proper is scheduled to hold from 9th to 17th March, 2018, taking into consideration the conduct of other public examinations by other examination bodies.He noted that the Board has penciled down about 620 Computer Based Centres (CBT) for the registration of candidates, saying further scrutiny would be done on the centres before approval of those that would be accredited for the examination.He condemned the attitude of some CBT center owners who connived with candidates to cheat during examination, explaining that the introduction of electronic jammers was an additional measures taken by the Board to eliminate examination malpractices and and maintain the integrity of the UTME.He said there were also reported cases of extortion of candidates by some CBT owners as some of them allegedly charged candidates “gate fee” of N1,000 before allowed into examination.The JAMB Registrar said that in addition to telephone and other materials prohibited in examination sessions, electronic gadgets, device, and any form of pen, were also prohibited while eye glasses are to be scrutinised.He disclosed that the electronic jammers and other equipment have been procured while experts would be brought from Sierra Leone for the screening of eye glasses, which the Register said some candidates now use for cheating in examination.Oloyede, said: “Having examined that all logistics are put in place for a smooth exercise, Management would strictly adhere to the sale period.“Therefore, all critical stakeholders are advised to cooperate, collaborate, support and assist the Board in this direction. All State Governors, legislators, philanthropists who plan to purchase and distribute application documents should note the date of sale and its duration.“The application fees remains N5,000, just as the Reading Text is still N500. The application fee is inclusive of the commission of N300 paid on each application to the selling points,” he said.He noted that there were serious attempts to subvert and derail the Board during the conduct of the last UTME, urging particularly the internal agents of such interest to desist from their evil plot as the Board is determined not to accommodate any level of corrupt practices.