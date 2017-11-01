More than 200 former militants from the Niger Delta on Wednesday protested the non-payment of their allowances in front of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The protesting militants who carried placards and sang various solidarity songs called on the National Assembly to intervene in the non-payment of their allowances by the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Programme, retired Brig.-Gen. Paul Boroh.





”We are not here to disturb the peace but to call on the government to pay our allowances. We are suffering. The amnesty office is owing us amnesty allowances running to millions of Naira. We want our money,” spokesman of the protesters said.





The former militants also called for the removal of Gen. Boro, who they described as the stumbling block towards the payment of their allowances.’





More later…