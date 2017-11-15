A former President of the Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Udengs Eradiri, has identified those fueling the militant group, Niger Delta Militants in the oil rich region.

Eradiri revealed that some external forces were behind the activities of the militant group.





He made the revelation when he addressed reporters in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital on Tuesday, claiming that even the Federal Government was aware of the whole scheme.





He said that agitations in the region arose from long years of underdevelopment, neglect, lack of equity, insincerity, among other challenges.





He said to solve the agitations in the region, the government had to show more commitment and seriousness in addressing the causes of agitations.





Eradiri stated, “The government is not serious. All they want to do is blackmail some persons politically and dent people’s images. I am from this area and I know how it works. All I want is for everything here to be better.





“I believe and I know that all this Avengers’ stuff and threats are external. They are fuelled by external forces; people who just want to disrupt things are behind it. Their thinking is that money will come out it through negotiation. Even the government knows about it. It is all about destabilising things and stealing money from system.





”My advice to the youth is that they should continue to agitate. Yes, the only language that they understand is constant agitation. If they did not agitate, the Amnesty budget, you remember I was shouting, it was N20bn, from N56bn.‎”