Alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, alias Evans, was this morning brought before the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, amid what could be described as frenzied security.His trial on kidnapping charges is scheduled to open today before Justice Hakeem Oshodi.Evans was accompanied to court by a “legion” of heavily-armed, combat-ready security operatives and dogs.Access into the courtroom was not free this morning, as it is usually is, because security operatives manned the doorway and did not let anyone in until they were screened.The alleged kidnapper, alongside his alleged accomplices, is now seated in the court gallery, awaiting the arrival of the judge.