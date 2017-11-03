Lille of France goalie, Vincent Enyeama has told Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr that he would not return to the national team if he is not 100% fit and in good form for the Russia 2018 World Cup.Enyeama retired from the national team in October 2015 following a squabble with the then coach Sunday Oliseh.He has been linked with a recall to the Super Eagles for Russia 2018 since Rohr took over as Super Eagles coach.A top official at the NFF told Complete Sports that Enyeama is willing to return but he has told coach Rohr that he would only make a return to the Super Eagles if he feels fit and good enough to be the first choice for the World Cup.The official said, “Vincent is working hard to regain his fitness and form before giving his final answer to Rohr on his likely recall to the Super Eagles.“He wants to merit his recall and not rejoin the team based on emergency. He has resumed training after undergoing surgery and may probably return to action with a new club.“The former Super Eagles skipper has told Rohr to watch his recovery and invite him only if he is fit and good for a return.“He insisted that he would not return to the national team if he is not convinced that he is ready for the World Cup and will help the team.”