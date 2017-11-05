Candidates of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP ) have been declared winners of the Enugu local council elections held Saturday.Seventeen Chairmanship and Counsellorship positions were contested.The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), chairman, Chief Mike Ajogwu (SAN) who announced the results at the commission’s headquarters at Independence layout said the ruling party cleared the 14 chairmanship seats so far declared.Ajogwu said results from three local government areas including Awgu, Ezeagu and Udi, the home council of the former governor, Sullivan Chime were still being awaited.Ajogwu said the exercise was free, fair and credible even as he denied knowledge of any violence.“I’m not aware of any bomb explosions, violence, rigging or mal-practice during the election. This election is reliable and credible,” he said.