Coach of the Three Lions of England, Gareth Southgate has reportedly convinced Chelsea starlet Tammy Abraham not to accept call-up offer from Nigeria.The Times UK reports that the coach had a meeting with Tammy shortly after watching him in action for Swansea City in their 1-2 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates at the weekend.The newspaper reports that Southgate assured the Tammy that he could make his World Cup squad list even if he doesn’t make the next squad of England which will be released on Thursday.The coach assured Abraham that one or two striking slots are up for grabs.Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge and Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck’s injury record as well as Jermain Defoe’s age could favour Tammy when Southgate releases his squad for the World Cup.