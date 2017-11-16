Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has declared Emeka jnr and Bianca, son and widow of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, respectively, as “betrayers”

This is contained in a statement on Thursday by BNYL ​l​eader, Princewill Obuka.





Reacting to the defection of Emeka Ojukwu to the APC, Obuka stated that,”there is no sense in panicking”.





“Politics and independence movement are political activities but in two different categories, it doesn’t affect the struggle. Emeka jnr does not command respect among Igbos, neither do we look up to him.





​”​Ojukwu had many children; in all there must be bad egg for sure​.





“But I think Debe Ojukwu the eldest among Ojukwu’s children has exhibited more maturity in identifying with the Biafran cause being on the legal side of the struggle as the lead counsel of Bilie Human Rights Initiative, and member of the Ikedife led IPOB Council of Elders​.





​”Even though he has his own political affiliation, we see him as someone who still respect what his father fought and lived for before he died”.





Continuing​, the BNYL leader said the wife of Ojukwu, Bianca​,​ also betrayed her husband immediately after his death by accepting appointment from Nigerian government as ambassador to Spain.





“In Igbo culture, when your husband dies, the respect you owe him is ‘Igba Mkpe’ (mourning mood) for couple of months, in that period you will avoid certain things, but she hurriedly accepted Jonathan’s appointment”.





Obuka, however,​ ​urged ​p​ro Biafra agitators to emulate the late literary icon, Chinua Achebe​, ​who rejected appointment and awards from Nigerian government​.

He ​said even in death, Achebe deserves commendation for “document​ing​ his grievances in a novel titled ,’There was a country”.