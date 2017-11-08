The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said yesterday the elevators at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja are undergoing repairs.The reaction came after some of the aged, sick and disabled passengers complained of the difficulty of accessing the boarding area and the aircraft.Reacting to the complaint, the General Manager, Corporate Communications of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu said: “The Escalators at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport are all functioning.“The lift that is unserviceable is being serviced right now and it will be available for use again very soon”.Also reacting to the complaints, the Chairman of Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN) in Abuja, Emmanuel Kerri, said: “There are serviceable elevators at the Wing B but it are not working at the moment.“In Wing D, we don’t have challenge of escalators or elevator because the boarding area is not upstairs.”On how they convey the disabled and others who need assistance to boarding area, Kerri said: “We use the baggage area which is downstairs to convey the handicap and we don’t have problem conveying people to the aircraft.“Any sick person, aged or disabled person is boarded through the baggage area and the airlines are aware of that.”