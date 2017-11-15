Governor of Kaduna state , Nasir El-Rufai has reacted to Gov. Ayodele Fayose’s mockery of plan by the Kaduna governor to sack 22,000 teachers who purportedly failed competency test.

Fayose on Monday mocked El-Rufai’s plan to sack teachers, saying it is APC policy to retrench workers after promising to create jobs for Nigerians.





El-Rufai in defence of his planned action said the government is replacing unqualified people not sacking teachers. According to him, the aim is to save the future of the next generation.





El-Rufai said on twitter @GovKaduna, “Your excellency sir, we are not sacking teachers in kaduna, rather we are replacing unqualified people who are unfit to be called teachers to save the future of next generation.”



