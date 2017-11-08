Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna), has attacked his state governor, Nasir El Rufai for “blowing N10bn feeding school children”.Sani also condemned the sack of over 21,000 teachers in the state.He said the ploy was to pave way for employment of “politically loyal teachers” that will work for El-Rufai as polling agents in 2019.“It’s inhuman and the height of lunacy by a man who derives pleasure by inflicting suffering and hardship on others.“How can a governor who blew over N10bn feeding school children only now realise that the teachers are incompetent?” he asked.Sani said el-Rufai’s action had brought nothing but “chaos and confusion in public schools in Kaduna.”“I commend my two other senators from Kaduna State: Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi and Senator Danjuma Laah, for their objection to the mass sacking of teachers in Kaduna State,” he added.