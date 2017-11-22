The family of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, has opened more condolence registers in different locations to enable sympathisers register their tributes and condolences.The head of the family and traditional ruler of Oko, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, said this in an issued statement in Awka on Wednesday.He said that the centres were opened in Oko, the deceased’s home-town, London, Abuja, Lagos, Enugu, Abakaliki and Awka.According to him, the London centre is located at Nigeria High Commission, 9 Northumberland Avenue Westminster, London WC2N 5BX.He said the Abuja centre was at the International Conference Centre, Central Area, 11 900 Herbert Macaulay Way Abuja while the one for Lagos was at 4 Ikoya Avenue Ikoyi, Lagos.The Enugu centre is 11 Ezzikwo Street Independence Layout, Enugu, while that of Abakaliki is Vice-Chancellor’s Office Ebonyi State University Abakaliki.In Awka, it is located at the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Paul University, Awka, while the ones in Oko are: Office of the Rector Federal Polytechnic Oko, and Dr Alex Ekwueme’s Country Home.The statement also said tributes and condolences could be sent online to www.forevermissed.com/alexekwueme and alexekwuemetributes@gmail.com.