Taraba State Governor, Arc. Darius Dickson Ishaku has described former Vice President Alex Ekwueme, as the architect of Nigeria’s modern democratic system.The governor made the remark in a tribute sent to the family of the former Vice President and made available to Vanguard on Sunday.In the tribute signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Bala Dan Abu, the governor said, “Chief Ekwueme played a critical role in the political engineering process that gave birth to the present democratic dispensation in Nigeria.“His very mature approach to politics, forthrightness and patriotism also helped in no small way to nurture and sustain that process. His contributions will certainly be accorded a generous place in the political history books of the country.Governor Ishaku, who is an architect like the late Vice President, consoled with the family of the late elder statesman and extended his condolences to the members of the family, the Governors and the entire people of the South East States of Nigeria over the demiseHe also prayed God Almighty to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss of Ekwueme, whom he described as an illustrious gift to the Nigerian federation.